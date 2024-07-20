Lake City police looking for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for 39-year-old Randall Baumgardner.

He was last seen in the area of Manning Cemetery Road in Jacksonville around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

He may be traveling in a black 2017 Audi A4. His direction of travel is unknown.

If you know anything, call police immediately at (386)752-4343.

