‘Landscapes and Lager:’ Exploring Jacksonville’s nature through the lens of Tom Schifanella

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Timucuan Parks Foundation cordially invites the community to embark on a unique journey into the heart of Jacksonville’s wilderness parks with an event called “Landscapes and Lager,” celebrating photographer Tom Schifanella’s work.

Join them on Wednesday, July 26, at Ink Factory Brewing, located at 602 Shetter Ave. in Jacksonville Beach, for an evening filled with breathtaking drone photography and the introduction of the new Timucuan Trails lager, specially brewed to support the nonprofit’s noble cause.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., this event aims to engage park enthusiasts, especially young professionals, with the beauty of the region’s natural wonders.

Acclaimed photographer Tom Schifanella will captivate patrons with his awe-inspiring drone photography, sharing the inspiration and techniques he employs to capture the splendor of Northeast Florida’s landscapes.

Schifanella, renowned for his creative prowess in the advertising industry, skillfully merges still photography with mesmerizing drone footage, resulting in powerful images that have graced prestigious exhibitions and publications, including Southern Living, Arbus, and even ‘National Geographic’s Planet or Plastic?’ photography exhibition, dedicated to raising awareness about global plastic waste.

The Timucuan Trails lager is a delightful collaboration between the Timucuan Parks Foundation and Ink Factory Brewing. This special brew serves a dual purpose – not only does it raise awareness and support for TPF’s programming, promotion, and stewardship efforts in Jacksonville’s national, state, and city preservation parks, but it also acts as an outreach for TPF’s burgeoning young professional’s group.

For every batch of this dry-hopped lager made with American pilsner malt and infused with mosaic, mosaic incognito, and mosaic cryo, the nonprofit will receive 10% of the proceeds.

By savoring this lager, attendees will contribute directly to supporting TPF’s mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing Jacksonville’s natural areas through community engagement, education, and enjoyment.

The venue hosting the event is Ink Factory Brewing, which offers much more than just a microbrewery. It’s a lively hub that includes a taproom, an espresso bar, and a co-working space. Situated within a historic magazine publishing warehouse in Jacksonville Beach, Ink Factory Brewing has been a successful establishment since 2021.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with nature and immerse yourself in the wonders of Jacksonville’s wilderness parks. Landscapes and Lager promises an evening filled with inspiration, community spirit, and the joy of supporting a noble cause.

About Timucuan Parks Foundation:

Timucuan Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has been dedicated to preserving, promoting, and enhancing Jacksonville’s natural areas since its inception in 1999 as the Preservation Project Jacksonville, Inc.

The foundation’s mission led to the identification and acquisition of environmentally sensitive lands in Duval County, creating the largest urban park system in the United States.

Collaborating with park partners, including the National Park Service, Florida State Parks, and the City of Jacksonville, as well as various community organizations, TPF actively promotes environmental stewardship, emphasizes the health benefits of parks and preserves, and fosters an enduring appreciation for Jacksonville’s extraordinary outdoor spaces.

For further information, visit timucuanparks.org or follow @timucuanparks.

