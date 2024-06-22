Lane and ramp closures on Eastbound I-10 between Chaffee Rd. and I-295 scheduled June 24 to June 30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect nightly lane closures on I-10 from Chaffee Road to I-295 from Monday, June 24 to Sunday, June 30 for milling and resurfacing.

The lane closures are scheduled nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Additionally, several ramp closures are planned:

Sunday, June 23: The southbound I-295 ramp to I-10 westbound will be closed for resurfacing from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers on southbound I-295 will take the exit for I-10 eastbound and exit at Lane Avenue to access westbound I-10.

Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25: The I-10 westbound ramp to Hammond Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will continue west on I-10 to Chaffee Road and take I-10 eastbound to access Hammond Boulevard.

Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26: The Hammond Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers on Hammond Boulevard will take Beaver Street (U.S. 90) west to Chaffee Road and go south on Chaffee Road to access westbound I-10.

Anderson Columbia was awarded the $26 million project to complete resurfacing on I-10 between Chaffee Road and I-295. This project is expected to be completed by mid-2025, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

