Lane shifts coming to CR 210, now starting June 16

St. Johns County, Fla. — Drivers on County Road 210 between Trinity Way and Beachwalk Boulevard should expect delays from Sunday, June 16, through Friday, June 20.

Starting June 16, westbound traffic will be moved to a newly built section of the road.

Eastbound lanes will shift on the night of Thursday, June 19.

Temporary signs and message boards will be posted to guide drivers through the new traffic patterns.

This work is a part of the CR 210 Widening Project, which will add six lanes, a new traffic light, and bike lanes.

