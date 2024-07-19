Laptops available for Duval County Public Schools students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools students can get a free laptop this summer.

There’s a limited number of brand-new, take-home laptops.

DCPS said it’s to help support student’s summer learning goals.

You must be enrolled in a traditional DCPS school and demonstrate need in the application.

You can find more information and apply here.

