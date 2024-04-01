Largest sea turtle release planned on Georgia coast in Jekyll Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — In just two days the largest number of sea turtles in Georgia’s history will be released back into the waters off the coast, in Jekyll Island.

Organizers at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center said more than 30 turtles from Turtles Fly Too (transporting the little guys and girls), NOAA, Mystic Aquarium, New York Rescue Center, and the New England Aquarium will all be released back into the ocean.

Most of the turtles were cold-stunned when they were rescued, but have recovered and are now ready to be released.

Expect video and/or photos to be published once the event has taken place.

