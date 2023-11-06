Last Clay County Sheriff’s NET Town hall meeting of 2023 happening this week

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The last Sheriff’s NET Townhall meeting in Clay County for the year is set to take place on Thu., Nov. 9.

The free event has been described as a town hall where neighbors can meet neighbors and speak with county deputies. The event is open to the public.

The Thursday town hall will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 7190 Hwy. 17 in Fleming Island. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Guest speakers will include the fire chief and county firefighters, Department of Public Safety Lorin Mock, and Clay County Detective Liaison for Homeland Security Ryan Ellis.

The Zoom link for those unable to get to the town hall in person can be accessed by clicking here.

For more information on Sheriff’s NET and meeting schedule click here.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Engagement Team (Sheriff’s NET) was formed to enhance strategy to reduce crime and engage the community. The meetings offer an opportunity to discuss crime trends and crime prevention strategies.

