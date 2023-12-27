Local

Last Confederate monument in Jacksonville removed from Springfield Park

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville — Crews removed the Women of the Confederacy statue in Springfield Park during the early morning hours Wednesday. It was the last remaining confederate statue in Jacksonville.

A post on X from the chair of the city’s planning commission says Mayor Donna Deegan ordered the removal.

In 2020 crews staged a similar overnight takedown of a confederate statue in what was then Hemming Park, now James Weldon Johnson Park.


