Last Confederate monument in Jacksonville removed from Springfield Park

Jacksonville — Crews removed the Women of the Confederacy statue in Springfield Park during the early morning hours Wednesday. It was the last remaining confederate statue in Jacksonville.
A post on X from the chair of the city’s planning commission says Mayor Donna Deegan ordered the removal.
In 2020 crews staged a similar overnight takedown of a confederate statue in what was then Hemming Park, now James Weldon Johnson Park.
Happening right now: Mayor @DonnaDeegan orders removal of confederate monument from Springfield Park. This is about honoring our present and building a future where every member of our community feels seen and respected. pic.twitter.com/ntcXDmFJkX— Charles B. Garrison (@charlesbaxleyg) December 27, 2023