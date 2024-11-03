Last day for early voting in Duval County

Jacksonville, Fla. — Attention Duval County voters - Sunday is the last day of early voting for the 2024 General Election.

There are 24 early voting sites throughout the city which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting site near you.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair to remain at current location for 2024 and 2025

If you can’t make it out today, eligible voters can cast their ballots on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But remember, if you vote on Election Day, you must do it at your assigned polling location.

If you have any questions about Early Voting or voting in the General Election, click here or call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

Read: DCPS food service workers reach a tentative pay agreement

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.