Last day for students to apply for Take Stock in Children St. Johns scholarship applications

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Investing in Kids is accepting applications for the Take Stock in Children St. Johns County scholarship and mentoring program.

Families of current 8th and 9th-grade public school students who meet the program criteria can apply online at apply.ink-stjohns.org by March 11 for 30 different scholarship opportunities.

Take Stock in Children is a statewide non-profit organization established in 1995 that offers high-potential, low-income, underrepresented students the resources they need to graduate from high school, complete post-secondary education and succeed in their careers.

Students accepted into the Take Stock program agree to maintain a 2.5 GPA, stay in high school through graduation, and remain drug and crime-free.

Each student is paired with a volunteer mentor who offers support, guidance and encouragement throughout the student’s high school years. Students and mentors meet regularly during the school year.

Upon graduation and the completion of the Take Stock program, a student will earn a scholarship equal to 2 years (60 credit hours) at a Florida state college or post-secondary technical school worth approximately $6,500. To date, more than 41,850 students throughout Florida have earned a scholarship through the Take Stock in Children program.

Since 2007, more than 98% of Take Stock St. Johns County students have enrolled in a post-secondary institution in the fall semester following high school graduation.

Interested families can submit their applications online, by paper copy to INK! or through public school guidance counselors by March 11.

For more information or to request a paper application, contact Jim Wheeler, INK!’s director of operations and students programs, at 904-547-7121, email James.Wheeler@stjohns.k12.fl.us or visit the website www.takestockinchildrensjc.org.

