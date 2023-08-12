Late night argument outside convenience store leads to gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that just before midnight on Friday, a man was shot outside a convenience store on Edgewood Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Reports state that officers responded to Columbus Avenue and Melson Avenue because of calls stating that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, an adult male in his thirties was transported to a local hospital, he had suffered a single gunshot to the arm.

JSO’s initial investigation determined a fight at a convenience store near 800 Edgewood Avenue North led to gunfire. Currently, JSO has confirmed that there is a suspect in custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Robbery and Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and stated that it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.