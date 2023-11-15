Lauren Daigle is coming to Jacksonville for her Kaleidoscope Tour in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets are officially on sale for the Kaleidoscope tour.

Lauren Daigle is coming to perform in Jacksonville Feb. 29.

Daigle currently has two Grammy nominations for best contemporary Christian music performance and best contemporary Christian album.

She will be singing at the Veterans VyStar Arena.

People can purchase tickets here . VIP tickets are also available.

