The LaVilla Link of the Emerald Trail is taking shape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New installations and sidewalks have been added to the upgrade of LaVilla Link.

According to Groundwork Jacksonville, the first phase of the Emerald Trail is the 1.3-mile Model project.

Construction of the project, named the LaVilla Link—connecting Brooklyn to LaVilla and the S-Line Rail Link—began in September 2021. The estimated construction cost is $8.9 million.

The Trail will honor the LaVilla neighborhood through wayfinding, storyboards, and public art installations while connecting to the historic landmarks, Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park, and Florida C. Dwight Memorial Playground.

The LaVilla Link is being constructed by Astra Group, LLC, a general contractor and site development contractor that specializes in building public spaces, trails, and parks.

