Leadership transition: Mayda Velez appointed Interim Director at Timucuan Parks Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF), a prominent land conservation organization in Jacksonville, has announced a significant leadership transition.

Mayda Velez, with over a decade of experience at the foundation, has been appointed as the new interim executive director. Velez, formerly the foundation’s operations and communications director, steps into the role following the departure of the current executive director, Mark Middlebrook, who will continue his association with the foundation as Senior Advisor/Preservation Project.

The changes were officially approved by the Foundation board in November and took effect on December 1.

Velez, who has been part of TPF since 2013, began as a volunteer before assuming various roles within the organization. She has played a pivotal role in operations, administration, and communication efforts, leveraging her background in graphic design to advance the foundation’s community and conservation programs.

“I look forward to serving as the interim executive director and helping to continue to grow the organization and its supporters,” said Velez. “I am completely dedicated to the mission of the organization to preserve, promote and enhance our city’s natural areas. I love introducing our community to these green spaces—they are absolute jewels for everyone to enjoy.”

TPF Chairman Bob Hays expressed confidence in Velez, stating, “The board and I have the utmost confidence in Velez as she takes over this interim role. She has been a major asset to this organization, and I am sure she will continue to be so. She is a great choice to lead the organization as the board conducts our search for a new executive director.”

Mark Middlebrook, who has served as the executive director since 2016, will transition into the role of Senior Advisor/Preservation Project. Middlebrook has dedicated his career to protecting Northeast Florida’s natural landscapes, contributing significantly to the establishment and growth of Jacksonville’s urban park and preserve system.

“It has been an honor to work with the City, the National Park Service, and the Florida Parks and our nonprofit partners to build one of the largest urban parks and preserve systems in the nation,” Middlebrook said. “I can only hope that I can help the foundation achieve its goal to provide vast open space opportunities for Jacksonville residents.”

Middlebrook, who plans to retire in 2024, emphasized his gratitude for the opportunity to continue working on the Preservation Project and expressed a desire to spend more time with his family, particularly his five grandchildren.

About Timucuan Parks Foundation:

Timucuan Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, promoting, and enhancing Jacksonville’s natural areas through community engagement, education, and enjoyment. Originating in 1999 as the Preservation Project Jacksonville, Inc., the foundation has played a crucial role in acquiring and preserving environmentally sensitive lands, creating the largest urban park system in the United States.

TPF collaborates with park partners such as the National Park Service, Florida State Parks, and the City of Jacksonville, promoting environmental stewardship and fostering an appreciation for Jacksonville’s unique outdoor spaces.

For more information, visit timucuanparks.org or follow @timucuanparks.

