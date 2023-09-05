Learn the art of crafting ‘B’old Fashioned’ cocktail with a twist at the MOSH

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to learn how to craft the iconic “B’Old Fashioned” cocktail with a twist? Maybe take a stroll around the MOSH after hours? How about both in one sitting?

Well, the MOSH is inviting you to come out and learn the subtle and exact art of crafting this timeless favorite cocktail, with some JAX-sourced ingredients.

Join local mixologist Carlos LaGrule at the MOSH on Fri., Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. You’ll not only learn the ins and outs of crafting the perfect “B’Old Fashioned” but you’ll do so with a twist.

You’ll learn the history and some fun facts behind the cocktail.

Attendees will also get to stroll around the MOSH for after-hours exploration fun.

The event is dubbed Cocktails & Chemistry, the science behind your favorite drink! It is planned for the 2nd of every Friday.

Learn the subtle science and exact art of cocktail creation! Every 2nd Friday we welcome you to join us in the JEA Science Theater for Cocktails & Chemistry, an interactive lesson behind your favorite adult beverages hosted by your friendly local star-tenders, distilleries, restaurants, and more. Learn the history and fun facts behind your cocktail, and stroll around the Museum for after-hours exploration. — The MOSH

This event is for ages 21+ only.

Tickets are $35 and $31.50 for MOSH members. This includes admission to the museum, light snacks, refreshments and cocktails. You can purchase those tickets by clicking here.

