‘Legacy of commitment:’ Adventure Landing stays open through the month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Adventure Landing is happy to let the community know that they have reached a new agreement with the landlord of their Jacksonville Beach location to extend operations through September 2024.

“The 29th season of birthday party celebrations, and water park fun is here for our community to enjoy at Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach,” said Adventure Landing in a news release.

As one of the most popular attractions for kids and families in the First Coast, the community can now enjoy yet another season of celebrations, events, and family fun at Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach.

2024 Season Passes are available for purchase with the remainder of 2023 for free. Guests can also now book birthday parties and group outings for all. Adventure Landing is also planning to hire over 300 people to fill positions.

Adventure Landing’s owners and employees are proud to have been a part of hosting thousands of non-profit organizations, birthday party celebrations, children of all ages through school programs and summer camps, military events, corporate gatherings, team building programs, Winterfest, Easter Egg Hunts, Haunt Nights and much more.

Adventure Landing has also been the largest youth employer in Duval County year after year. The Adventure Landing team considers it a sincere privilege to have served Jacksonville Beach and the City of Jacksonville and to have provided so many cherished memories for families over the last 28 years and is thrilled to carry the excitement through 2024 and beyond.

Planning for What’s Next

The Adventure Landing story will not end in 2024, as the owners are in the process of exploring other locations in the Jacksonville area to build another water park.

Adventure Landing will remain a positive fixture in the Jacksonville community and is looking forward to carrying out the traditions of providing family entertainment in a safe, clean, and fun environment for generations to come.

