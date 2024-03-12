Legendary guitarist Slash to perform live with special guests at the Amp

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, Slash, will be taking his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour to St. Augustine on Sun., Aug. 11 with special guests Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph.

In anticipation of his sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned, due out May 17, Slash confirmed his North American tour to celebrate the Blues this summer.

“SLASH formed the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre,” the Amp said in a statement.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock ‘n’ roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times,” Slash said. “S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world. So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time.”

The stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre is on Sun., Aug. 11. Doors open at 4 p.m. Ticket prices go on sale on March 15 at 10 a.m. and will range from $40.50 to $150.50.

For more information head to the Amp’s website by clicking here.

