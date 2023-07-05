Licenses for undocumented immigrants from these states are no longer valid in Florida, DeSantis says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that certain out-of-state driver’s licenses will no longer be considered valid in the state as part of Florida’s ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

The list of invalid licenses, comprising five states, was formulated by DeSantis and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” DeSantis said in a news release. “The Biden administration may continue to abdicate its responsibilities to secure our border, but Florida will stand for the rule of law. Even if the federal government refuses, Florida will act decisively to protect our citizens, our state, and our country.”

Starting July 1, 2023, licenses issued to undocumented immigrants by these states will not be considered valid in Florida:

ID cards issued for illegal aliens will not be valid in Florida.



The governor’s office stated that details about invalid out-of-state licenses may be updated periodically as other states may revise their driver’s license issuance requirements.

“FLHSMV and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol are prepared to strictly enforce Senate Bill 1718,” FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement. “This legislation supports two of our primary goals: to enhance homeland security and to interdict criminal activity. It communicates our state policy that Florida will not provide incentives to undocumented immigrants while reminding criminal cartels and those who are planning to unlawfully cross our national border that Florida should not be their destination of choice. Florida will not accept driver’s licenses from those who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States. By doing this, we commit to a safer Florida.”

Colonel Gary Howze II of the Florida Highway Patrol emphasized the importance of “safety and security” when referring to SB 1718.

“This bill is about safety and security. When we enforce it, we ensure that the individuals we encounter are who they say they are and that they are welcome to enjoy all that the state has to offer,” Howze said in a statement. “Our priority is public safety and keeping our communities safe. We are committed to anything we can do to further that endeavor.”

In May, DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1718, what his office referred to in the news release as the “strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country.” The bill steps up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, cracks down on people who bring undocumented immigrants into Florida and collects data about whether hospital patients are in the country legally.

It also requires individuals to provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. before being issued a driver’s license. Additionally, the law invalidates out-of-state driver licenses that were exclusively issued to illegal aliens in Florida.

