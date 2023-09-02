Life Tree Women Care to offer $25 OBGYN exams at the end of this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Life Tree Women Care will be offering $25 OBGYN exams to women, with or without insurance.

On Saturday, September 23 the state-of-the-art women’s health clinic situated on Jacksonville’s Westside will have limited appointment slots available.

Women should reserve theirs by calling (904) 379-2540.

As September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the clinic wants to encourage local women to prioritize their obstetric and gynecological health.

While there is no reliable way to screen for ovarian cancer (CDC), it’s important for women to be able to identify the signs and symptoms to increase the chances of early detection.

Examples of ovarian cancer signs and symptoms may include vaginal bleeding, pain or pressure in the pelvic area, boating, a change in bathroom habits, etc.

“We want to use Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month as a way to remind women to pay attention to their bodies and know what is ‘normal’ for them,” explained Life Tree Women Care Co-Founder Jamie Neal, ARNP, CNM. “All too often, we see the women of our community deciding to schedule an appointment when their condition has rapidly worsened.

We need to change these behaviors by letting women know clinics, such as ours, are a safe space where they can choose to be proactive rather than reactive.”

Life Tree Women Care Inc. offers culturally competent and safe care to every patient in the way they deserve and desire to be treated.

The women’s clinic is dedicated to increasing local access to health care by identifying the need for culturally competent preventative medical services (such as health checks, vaccinations, management of stable chronic illnesses, and maternity care for low-risk pregnant women).

As many minority women have never been seen by a medical provider of the same race, Life Tree Women Care ensures a staff of diverse ethnicities to increase connection and inclusion. The clinic’s location was specifically chosen as a place accessible to those relying on public transportation.

Life Tree Women Care collaborates with other medical providers and community services to bring about balance and impact the trust the community has in the medical industry.

