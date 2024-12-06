LifeSouth announces Winter Blood Drive at Duval County Libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers announced its winter-themed blood drive event, “Be the Hero in Someone’s Story”.
The event, which will be held at select Duval County public libraries throughout the month, allows community members to donate blood and receive an E-gift card and holiday-themed t-shirt.
The drive begins Friday, December 6, at the following locations:
- Beaches Branch
- Friday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pablo Creek Branch
- Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- South Mandarin Branch
- Friday, December 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Charles Web Wesconnett Branch
- Saturday, December 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- University Park Branch
- Friday, December 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Main Library Downtown Branch
- Saturday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pablo Creek Branch
- Friday, December 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beaches Branch
- Saturday, December 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
