LifeSouth Community Blood Centers faces critical blood shortage this summer, asks community for donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is facing a critical blood shortage this summer, with donations declining and blood usage at local hospitals increasing. This shortage poses a threat to patient care, and the community is urgently being called upon to donate blood at local centers and blood drives.

Summer is a challenging time for blood donations, and LifeSouth reports an emergency need for all blood types. LifeSouth supplies blood to 70% of Northeast Florida hospital beds, serving numerous regional hospitals including Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau, Baptist Medical Center South, Baptist Medical Center Clay County, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, UF Health Jacksonville, UF Health North, and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. These hospitals depend on LifeSouth and its donors to ensure blood is available for patients in need.

This is an opportune time for new donors to step forward and for regular donors to give again. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, and double red cell and platelet donors will receive a $40 e-gift card. Donors will also receive a mini-physical, including checks on blood pressure, temperature, iron level, and cholesterol.

LifeSouth encourages residents to help in several ways:

Make a blood donation: With only an average 1-2 day supply available, donating blood is crucial. Visit one of LifeSouth’s donor centers or find a mobile blood drive in the community.

Host a blood drive: Businesses, organizations, churches, and neighborhoods can support the cause by hosting a blood drive. Contact James Skahn at jlskahn@lifesouth.org or 904-586-5090 for more information.

Encourage first-time donors: Inspire friends or family to donate with you at a LifeSouth donor center or blood drive.

For more information about donating blood or finding a local blood drive, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707, visit www.lifesouth.org, or download the LifeSouth app. Appointments can also be made online.

Donor Center Locations:

Northeast Florida Headquarters (7840 Baymeadows Way)

Sunday: Closed



Monday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Thursday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fleming Island (1605 County Rd. 220, Suite 160)

Monday: Closed



Tuesday: Closed



Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Julington Creek (445 S.R. 13 N., Suite 25)

Sunday: Closed



Monday: Closed



Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

St. Augustine (292 State Route 312)

Sunday: Closed



Monday: Closed



Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Palatka (6003 Crill Ave)

Monday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Thursday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Saturday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Sunday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

