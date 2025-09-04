LifeSouth urges blood donations to support patients with sickle cell disease this September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is calling on the community to donate blood this September in support of local patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Sickle Cell Disease is a genetic blood disorder affecting approximately 100,000 Americans, characterized by crescent-shaped red blood cells that can cause severe health complications.

Patients with SCD often require blood transfusions to manage symptoms such as chronic fatigue, extreme pain, and increased risk of stroke and other complications.LifeSouth collaborates with local hospitals to match SCD patients with donors, known as Sickle Cell Heroes.

The best donor matches are typically found within a patient’s own ethnic group, highlighting the importance of diverse blood donations.

Participating hospitals include Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, UF Health Jacksonville, and several others in the region.

LifeSouth’s donor centers are located in various locations, including Northeast Florida Headquarters, Fleming Island, Julington Creek, St. Augustine, and Palatka, with varying hours throughout the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]