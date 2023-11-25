The Light Boat Parade returns to Jacksonville today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville holiday tradition is making its return to Thanksgiving weekend.

The City of Jacksonville announced the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 on the St. Johns River.

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years.

Vessels of all shapes and sizes adorn their hulls with festive decorations as they float along the north and south banks of the St. Johns River.

Residents and visitors alike gather downtown along the North and Southbank Riverwalks to witness this magical event. Following the parade, the evening concludes with a beautiful fireworks show featuring the one-of-a-kind waterfall fireworks on the Main Street and Acosta Bridge.

Participants will be judged on overall look and decoration composition.

Judging categories:

Vessels under 30′

Vessels 30′ and over

Sailboat and Corporate

