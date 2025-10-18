Limited-edition ornament helps feed families in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida is bringing back its holiday ornament campaign for a second year.

The event launched on October 16, right in time for World Food Day.

This year, the ornament features a fun “Ugly Sweater” design. Anyone can get one by making a $30 donation to the food bank.

All donations go toward providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

Each gift helps put a turkey, sides, and all the trimmings on the table.

The ornaments are crafted in-house by the food bank team. They make a meaningful holiday keepsake or a thoughtful gift.

You can claim your ornament by clicking here through December 5.

