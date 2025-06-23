LIST: 5 finalists in the running to be next Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department chief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville currently has five finalists it is considering to be the next fire chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
Action News Jax told you earlier this month that 17 candidates were in the running to replace current Chief Keith Powers, who will be stepping down at the end of the month.
Powers’ last day is June 30, and the city wants to have a new chief in place by July 1.
Here are the five finalists still in the running for the role:
- Damien Bell
- Jacob Blanton
- Percy Golden
- Darin Hooten
- Willie King
Here are the other candidates among the original 17 announced who were not chosen:
- Aaron Bebernitz
- James Davis
- Renaldo Horn
- Bryon Iveson
- Benjamin Kodatt
- Christopher McKeown
- Eric Mitchell
- Timothy Nguyen
- Michael Pluhacek
- Paul Rigdon
- Steven Serrato
- Todd Smith
Originally, Phil Perry with the City of Jacksonville said that another 12 were deemed ineligible, for a total of 29 applicants.
The five candidates who are still in the running will interview with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan over the next few days, Perry said.
