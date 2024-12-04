LIST | National Cookie Day: Sweet deals, freebies 🍪

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There seems to be a day for everything. That can get a little monotonous, but on Wednesday it gets pretty sweet. Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day. Here are some deals and freebies that some stores and restaurants in our area are offering on the world’s favorite snack.

Circle K

Customers at Circle K on Wednesday can get a free cookie using the offer on the convenience store’s app. The offer is good at participating stores. Check here.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is debuting its Decorated Shortbread Cookie on Wednesday. It’s shaped like a doughnut and topped with pink frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Customers can get a cookie paired with a medium hot or iced Signature Latte through Dec. 9 for $3.

Great American Cookies

Customers at Great American Cookies on Wednesday can get a free Cookie Cake Slice when they buy one at regular price.

Insomnia Cookies

On Wednesday, if you’re a member of the Insomnia Rewards loyalty program, you can get one Classic cookie free and a Deluxe cookie for $1 in stores. No purchase is required. The deal is also available with any in-app pick-up or delivery order.

Subway

Cookie lovers can win access to the first-ever Subway Cookie Club by visiting SubwayCookieClub.com starting Dec. 3 through National Cookie Day, Dec. 4. Up to 10,000 Subway MVP Rewards loyalty members will be randomly selected to get a free cookie coupon dropped in their Subway MVP Rewards account every day beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 31.

Subway’s National Cookie Day celebrations don’t end there – guests can also get a free Footlong Cookie when ordering through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub for a limited time.

DoorDash: Get a free Footlong Cookie with every $20 order on DoorDash on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4, and Dec. 6-8. From Dec. 2-5, DashPass members can get early access and a free Footlong Cookie with every $15 order.

Uber Eats: Get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $20 order from Dec. 2-8. UberOne members can get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $15 order during the same period.

GrubHub: GrubHub+ members get a free Footlong Cookie from Dec. 4-10 with every $15 order. All GrubHub users can get a free Footlong Cookie with every $20 order during the same period.

