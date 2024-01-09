LIST: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia winter storm government building closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as a winter storm crosses our area. Ahead of the storm, local counties’ government buildings and offices have begun announcing closures.

Northeast Florida

Duval County

“Due to the severe weather forecast for Tuesday, January 9, Chief Judge Lance Day has ordered that the Duval County Courthouse be closed on Tuesday. As a result, the Duval County Clerk of Courts announces that all its offices will also be closed as well. This includes both the Duval County Courthouse and the Clerk’s beaches branch at 1543 Atlantic Blvd.”

will be closed to the public on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. will be postponed, and and will also be closed. In line with the City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville’s Emergency Operations Center, and the University of North Florida, MOCA Jacksonville will be closed Tuesday, January 9, 2024 due to the impending severe weather. Unless otherwise noted, the museum plans to reopen Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The museum will reopen after our staff completes a post-storm evaluation of potential damage, which will take place once the storm has passed and local authorities lift any restrictions on the downtown area.

Clay County

“Due to severe weather Tuesday (1/9/24), the Clay County Courthouse will close at noon and court is canceled. Scheduled morning appointments with Clerks only will be honored. Reschedule all others. 4th Circuit courthouses will close (Duval, Nassau, Clay) for safety reasons.”

St. Johns County

“The regularly scheduled City of St. Augustine Code Enforcement, Adjustments and Appeals Board meeting on Tuesday, January 9 at 3:00pm, has been cancelled due to the severe weather forecast.All items on the agenda will be postponed and heard at the regularly scheduled meeting in February, on Tuesday, February 13 at 3:00pm.”

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

“In preparation for a severe winter storm and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 4:45 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024. The last boat departing the island is at 4:45 pm from the Sea Camp dock. The park will remain closed through Tuesday, January 9, and will reopen on Wednesday, January 10. The ferry service will resume on Thursday, January 11, 2024.”

Glynn County

“On Tuesday January 9, 2024, Fort Frederica National Monument will close visitor facilities and grounds, in preparation for inclement weather for the safety of visitors and staff. The closure will remain in place throughout the day Tuesday until severe weather passes, and the National Park Service decides that employee and visitor facilities are safe.”

Georgia Department of Public Health

Due to the potential for severe weather in the area, all health departments, district offices, CARE clinics, and COVID testing sites in the 8-county Coastal Health District will close at noon on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. This includes the health departments and district offices in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties.

Anyone with a clinical appointment previously scheduled during the closure will be contacted to reschedule.

We expect all locations to reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10. Any changes to the reopening schedule will be posted on this website.

