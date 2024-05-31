LISTEN: First Alert Weather - Preparing for the Storm

Local

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Preparation can literally save lives and it can mitigate damage to your biggest investment, your home. While Jacksonville hasn’t seen a direct hit from a hurricane since 1964, we have felt impacts from water and wind in recent years.

Northeast Florida emergency managers think about preparedness every day of the year - and they work exhaustively to prepare their communities.

DAILY UPDATES: Talking the Tropics with Mike Buresh

WOKV’s First Alert Weather Team says conditions in the Atlantic basin are in line for an active season of storms. But as Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh always says, the numbers don’t matter. Where a storm makes landfall, and its strength, is what ultimately matters most.

WOKV partners with several organizations and businesses to help you prepare for any disaster including tropical storms and hurricanes. Follow our Hurricane Guide for resources and tools that you can use to protect your home or business.


