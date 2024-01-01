Litter and debris volunteers needed to help clean the beaches in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Help ring in the new year by volunteering to remove litter and debris from St. Johns County beaches.

Marineland Dolphin Adventure said it is partnering with several organizations and departments, including the St. Johns River State College, in St. Johns County for this year’s New Year’s Trash Bash.

The event will be held on Jan. 19 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Several locations are available for volunteers to choose from. They include:

Mickler’s Landing

GTMMERR South Beach

North Beach Park

Vilano Beach

The Pier at St. Augustine Beach

Crescent Beach

Fort Matanzas Beach

According to event organizers, cleanup supplies will be provided. They ask anyone interested in the cleanup to bring a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes, and a reusable water bottle.

While it’s not required, prior registration is recommended. Click here to plan ahead and get registered.

For more information on the New Year’s Trash Bash, visit www.RecycleStJohns.com.

