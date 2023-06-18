‘Live life to the coolest’: Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens a new location in Historic San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, the Italian ice and Gelati shop that encourages everyone to live life to the coolest, will open its doors in Jacksonville’s Miramar San Marco community on June 20 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The new location has brought new life to the site of a 1950′s gas station in the historic San Marco neighborhood. The original features like the garage doors have been preserved for the business to create a welcoming community gathering space.

The Italian ice and gelati shop brings over 30 career opportunities to the local job market where employees serve up delicious treats.

Jeremiah’s will also be hosting a Grand Opening celebration the weekend of June 24-25. From 11am-11pm each day, the community can stop by for free samples, half-price small and medium items, lawn games, photos with Mr. Gilati and more. Families are encouraged to attend.

Additionally, the first 100 guests to arrive on Saturday, June 24, will win FREE gelati for a year.

“We are excited to bring our tasty treats to this historic San Marco location. This marks our 2nd store and the 7th Jeremiah’s Italian Ice location in Northeast Florida. From our signature Gelati to Soft ice cream and Italian ice, we have a lot to offer the frozen treat lovers in the area. We can’t wait to serve everyone,” said Christopher Harvey.

