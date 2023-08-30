LIVE UPDATES: Camden, Glynn counties under tornado warning as Hurricane Idalia approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Idalia as it continues its track toward Florida. Read live updates below:

7:29 a.m.

Camden and Glynn counties are under a tornado warning until 7:45 a.m.

7:15 a.m.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has suspended all services on Wednesday. JTA said it anticipates Fixed Route, First Coast Flyer, Skyway, Express Select, ReadiRide and Paratransit services to resume tomorrow (8/31) with the St. Johns River Ferry returning this weekend. Check here for updates.

7 a.m.

Hurricane Idalia is downgraded to a category 3.

4:58 a.m.

Hurricane Idalia becomes a Category 4 storm.

