LIVE UPDATES: Jacksonville Jaguars face off against Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. on CBS47

Details:

The Jacksonville Jaguars season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium will be one of great expectations and reunions.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will face off for the first time since the national championship game after the 2018 season. Lawrence’s Clemson Tigers beat Tagovailoa’s Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16.

Calais Campbell, who was the Mayor of Sacksonville during the Jags’ playoff run during the 2017 season, was selected to be a captain for his new team, the Dolphins.

Then there’s those great expectations that come right from the top: Jaguars owner Shad Khan. His message to his team, as seen in the latest episode of the Jags’ documentary series “The Hunt” was resounding, a bit of a mic drop.

“Make no mistake: this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars ever,” Khan said. “Best players. Best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.”It was a vote of confidence for the locker room, but also a new standard in Jacksonville.

Stats and stuff: Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie quarterback in 1991 out of Northeast Louisiana. ... Lawrence completed 370 passes in 2023, making him the second quarterback in franchise history to have at least 300 completions in three straight seasons, and the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions. ... TE Evan Engram had 114 catches last season, which was first among tight ends. ... RB Travis Etienne has had 13 games with at least 100 scrimmage yards since 2022, which is second among AFC running backs over that span. ... In 2023, DE Josh Hines-Allen had 17 1/2 sacks, breaking the single-season franchise record previously set by Calais Campbell. ... Ryan Nielsen is Jacksonville’s new defensive coordinator. He was hired in January to replace Mike Caldwell, who was fired after two seasons. ... The Dolphins are 32-25-1 in season openers. ... The Dolphins are coming off a playoff berth in 2023, making the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 1997-2001. ... The Dolphins have had five winning seasons and made the playoffs three times in the eight years that Chris Grier has been general manager. The next goal is winning a playoff game. Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season. The Dolphins’ 24-year playoff drought is the longest drought among all NFL teams. ... The Dolphins open the season with two games in five days. After hosting Jacksonville, the Dolphins welcome AFC East rival Buffalo on Thursday. ... The Dolphins finished last season with the most productive offense in franchise history with 401 total yards 266 passing yards per game, and 5.1 yards per rush. ... Tagovailoa completed 388 of 560 passes in 2023 with a 69.3 percent completion rate, which was the best in Dolphins history by nearly a full percentage point. ... Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for more yards (2,813) than any other receiving duo in the NFL in 2023. ... Miami will begin the season with a new defensive coordinator for the second straight season. Anthony Weaver, previously with Baltimore, signed with the Dolphins in February. The Dolphins finished 2023 ranked 10th in total defense, allowing 318.3 yards per game. That was the first time Miami finished a season with a top-10 defense since 2010. ... Jalen Ramsey and Calais Campbell are former Jaguars who were key pieces in Jacksonville’s 2017 run to secure their first AFC South division title.

Fantasy tip: Tyreek Hill opened last season with one of his best games of 2023, with 11 catches for a season-best 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. The five-time All-Pro agreed to a restructured contract in the offseason worth $90 million and is expected to again be Tagovailoa’s top option.

