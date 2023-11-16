The LJD Jewish Family and Community Services is making sure families have food this Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is a week away and one local organization is making sure local families in need have food on the table.

The LJD Jewish Family and Community Services is hosting a food distribution.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger talked with one Jacksonville mom, who said she’ll have her first thanksgiving dinner at her new home.

Jennifer Morris is a mom of two. She has a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. And about 8 months ago, she was laid off.

“I became homeless,” said Jennifer.

Read: Today at 5: Jags’ coach Doug Pederson shares with Mike Buresh pancreatic cancer’s impact on his life

She said her car was where she lived and slept for 8 months.

“This became my home, this is where I lived,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer said the father of her kids took them in and when she found a new job, she was connected with The LJD Jewish Family and Community Services, making visits to the food pantry for meals.

And this Thanksgiving, she’ll have more than food on the table.

“I received a blessing,” said Jennifer.

Read: Mother of Trenton Stewart establishes scholarships for students who will play college football

The organization helped her get a new apartment just before the holidays.

“My new beginning begins,” said Jennifer.

And Jennifer’s family is just one of hundreds the organization is giving a packaged thanksgiving meal to in order to enjoy on the holiday.

The food pantry will be open Monday, Nov. 20th and Tuesday, Nov. 21st and they are putting together 400 bags, 200 each day.

According to a University of North Florida study, about one in five Jacksonville adults is facing food insecurity this Thanksgiving holiday.

UNF: Center for Nutrition and Food Security

Read: ‘Difficult isn’t even the word;’ Missing Jacksonville man beaten and buried, family speaks out

Donna O’Steen, the food programs and volunteer specialist with JFCS said there is a hunger problem in Jacksonville.

“We want to make sure as many as possible are fed, especially during the holidays,” said Donna.

And its the donations from the JFCS, that are making a difference for families in need.

“Thanks to them, I’ll have my first thanksgiving dinner at my house,” said Jennifer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.