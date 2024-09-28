Local beach police departments deployed to aid Hurricane Helene disaster relief in Suwannee County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, Neptune Beach Police Department, and Atlantic Beach Police Department are headed to Suwannee County to assist the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office in Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts.

The Neptune Beach Police Department confirmed the collaboration, stating, “Help is on the way!” as local law enforcement officers join forces to support the recovery operations in the aftermath of the hurricane.

The collaboration between beach police departments and regional authorities in responding to the severe impacts of Hurricane Helene demonstrates a strong and effective effort.

