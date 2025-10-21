A local charity shares the impact they have experienced with the government shut down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The government shutdown has now lasted 21 days, and some local charities are feeling the impact of the cut funds... An increase in those seeking help at food pantries is causing more to be turned away due to a lack of food in stock.

Catholic Charities hosts a food drive every Wednesday and Thursday, assisting approximately 80 families per drive. However, they have recently had to turn people away.

“With the shutdown, people are feeling more and more insecure about food, about their benefits, and the availability of those benefits,” Eileen Seuter, Regional Director at Catholic Charities, said.

They say rising food, housing, and utility costs, mixed with the uncertainty about federal benefits, are all causing more families to turn to food pantries.

“We are seeing an increase demand at our pantry at the same time there has been a cut to those federal food programs,” Seuter said.

Catholic Charities on Bernita Street distributes food on Wednesdays and Fridays, but they’ve especially felt the impact of the federal cuts as they haven’t received as much food as they have in the past.

“So if you look at our shelves right now it’s probably about half of about what we would normally have had,” Seuter said.

that’s a problem they saw as the number of people coming in since the government shutdown started has been growing. Seeing many first-timers seeking help, but they aren’t able to fill every need.

”We do have to limit it to between 75 and 80 families, and unfortunately, we do need to turn people away every time,”

They say that even though the shelves might look well-stocked, this food will only last them about a week.

“We’re getting less donated food at our bank, so we really need the community to step up and help provide us with food donations,” Seuter said.

Catholic Charities invites people interested in donating food to stop by the Bernita Street location Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or to visit their website.

