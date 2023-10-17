Local Chick-fil-A gives $100,000 to Orange Park nonprofit to help feed the homeless

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It was quite a surprise for an Orange Park nonprofit that feeds those in need across 14 Florida counties.

Over the last 7 years, a local Chick-fil-A restaurant has donated more than 46,000 meals to “Waste Not Want Not.” It’s part of the “Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program” in which local restaurants donate surplus food to area nonprofits.

To celebrate and future the charity’s mission, Chick-fil-A surprised the nonprofit on Friday with a check for $100,000.

There are no restrictions on the donation, and “Waste Not Want Not” says for every dollar they receive, they can buy ten pounds of food.

The Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program meanwhile has donated 23,000,000 meals throughout the U.S. and Canada since 2012.

