Local doctor receives St. Augustine’s La Florida Award

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In the Alcazar Room of City Hall, the City of St. Augustine City Commission will recognize Dr. Susan Richbourg Parker, presenting her with the city’s highest honor, the Order of La Florida, for her commitment to sharing the authentic history of St. Augustine.

She specializes in the Spanish presence in the South. Her current research focus is epidemics in colonial Florida, and she is writing a book about the Governor’s House Site in St Augustine. Parker’s goal is the inclusion of La Florida as an essential element of U.S. history.

Parker has two sons, a daughter, and four granddaughters. She lives at St. Augustine Beach with two rescue dogs.

The event will be Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

The award presentation will be streaming live online at www.CityStAugTV.com and on-demand the following day.

