Local gun store explains proper places to store guns after child was killed in home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that happened yesterday on Shady Pine Street South.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to police, a 6-year-old was fatally shot after a 9-year-old fired a gun, this all happened while an adult was inside the home.

Right now, JSO says detectives are still investigating this case and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

We spoke with Z Farhat who is a sales manager at Green Acres Sporting Goods in Jacksonville.

He says as a homeowner, you always have to properly store your gun, that way it doesn’t get into the hands of children.

“If you just have a handgun or two in the home, and you want to lock it up these are a good idea. It’s always a good idea to lock your guns up in a safe,” said Farhat.

Farhat showed us multiple lock safes where people can store their guns, including one where you would have to enter a code to get inside.

Farhat says there is a really popular safe that ensures the best security.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Is a biometric lock. That’s one that uses your fingerprint. So, you set it to your fingerprint, so you don’t have to enter a code or remember a code or have a key at all,” said Farhat.

Farhat also says educating children about guns, and the lethal power they possess is always a plus.

“I think if you start them out, and you teach them about guns, gun safety and not to touch one. And if you see one, just go and tell an adult, I think that helps eliminate the curiosity around it,” said Farhat.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.