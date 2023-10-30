Local legislators rally in support of Israel at Jacksonville City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local Republican leaders on the city, state, and federal level gathered outside Jacksonville City Hall Monday afternoon to voice their support for Israel and condemn Hamas.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Your legislators, representatives elected by the people, stand with Israel and condemn Hamas today!” State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dozens of pro-Israel protesters joined the elected officials to show their support for the Jewish State after the deadly assault launched by Hamas on Oct. 7 claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israeli citizens.

Local Republican leaders from Jacksonville City Council, the Florida Legislature, and Congress took to the podium speaking in a united voice.

“There is absolute moral clarity. We must protect, support and encourage Israel, the only democracy in the region, to defend itself and destroy Hamas,” Councilmember Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) said.

Read: Local Jewish people and Palestinians receiving threats, want bloodshed to end in Israel

Jacksonville City Council and the US House of Representatives have both adopted resolutions echoing that sentiment.

The Florida Legislature is expected to join the chorus during next week’s special session.

But there was no universal support for the position among the public at the gathering.

Counter-protesters shouted over many of the speakers, chanting slogans like, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

JSO officers were quick to separate the two groups.

Read: Oil prices could reach ‘uncharted waters’ if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says

Those protesting in support of Palestinians argued the pro-Israel positions staked out by the legislative bodies have left them without a voice.

“It’s not just Palestinians they’re ignoring. They’re ignoring their constituents and we’re going to remember this when it comes time to vote,” Sara Mahmoud, who was among the counter-protesters, said.

But for constituents who were there to stand with the Jewish State like Carol Marcovsky, the showing of support from local elected leaders sent a strong message.

“We have to stand up for what we believe in and not be afraid and no cowering because now is the time,” Marcovsky said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In addition to the resolution set to be passed through the Florida Legislature supporting Israel next week, the US House is expected to vote on a $14.3 billion standalone supplemental support package for Israel later this week.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.