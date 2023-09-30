Local NAACP condemns fatal shooting of 6-year-old boy in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The local branch of the NAACP has expressed its outrage and condemnation following the death of a six-year-old boy from a triple shooting in a Mixon Town apartment complex on September 27.

The incident has once again highlighted the alarming levels of senseless violence plaguing the area, prompting a call for unity and action among African-American leaders to address this ongoing crisis.

In a strongly worded statement, the local NAACP chapter decried the recurring violence that has plagued their community and urged African-American leaders to stand together as they had done in response to a recent mass shooting.

The full statement reads:

“The Local Branch of the NAACP is outraged at the overnight killing of a six-year-old child. The senseless violence and shootings in our communities are unnecessary and need to end. The African American leaders should continue to stand in solidarity as they did previously over the recent mass shooting and call out the violence and senseless killings in the black community. The NAACP is strongly speaking out against these atrocities and is demanding a cease-fire. We strongly encourage anyone with information on this latest shooting or any other shooting to report it to the authorities immediately. The Branch extends its deepest condolences to the families of these latest victims and offers any support to bring peace back to our communities.”

Community leaders and residents alike hope that these collective efforts will help put an end to these heartbreaking incidents that continue to devastate their neighborhoods.

