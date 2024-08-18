Local nonprofit Ability Housing launches $4.7 million fund to fast-track affordable housing in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ability Housing, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit focused on developing affordable housing, has announced the creation of the Ability Housing Affordable Housing Fund to support its efforts in Northeast and Central Florida.

The fund begins with an initial investment of $3.75 million from the Capital Magnet Fund (CMF), a grant program under the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, supplemented by an additional $950,000 from the State of Florida.

This new fund will provide Ability Housing with low- or no-interest predevelopment loans, allowing the organization to maintain a strong pipeline of projects and speed up the creation of affordable housing units for those in need across the region.

