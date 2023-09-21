Local nor’easter conditions begin today

Jacksonville, Fl — We’ve had a really nice first-half of the week, but the weather is changing through today. An area of low pressure will develop in the Atlantic waters well offshore of Florida this afternoon. It’s not coming to Florida, rather tracking toward North Carolina Friday into Saturday.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we’ll feel local nor’easter conditions today with peak wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph along the coast.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time Podcast

Expect deteriorating conditions today as winds strengthen and bands of heavy rainfall move onshore. The ‘event’ peaks tonight into tomorrow with the strongest winds, highest tidal flooding potential, dangerous surf, and beach erosion.

Friday stays breezy, but then the wind calms down Saturday. The weekend looks warm, but pretty nice overall. Sunday’s Jaguars game against Houston will be hot with temperatures back into the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Nigel is way out there and stays there. A tropical wave has just left Africa and bears watching in the long-term.

Follow ‘Talking the Tropics with Mike Buresh’ for updates on tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin.



