Local U.S. Rep files bill to make it easier for law enforcement to obtain military equipment from DOD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grenade launchers, armored vehicles, and high-caliber guns and ammunition are some of the equipment local law enforcement would more easily obtain from the Department of Defense under a new federal bill just filed by a local Congressman.

The federal legislation dubbed the ‘Lifesaving Gear for Police Act of 2024,′ would undo restrictions on equipment transfers between the DOD and law enforcement that were imposed via executive orders under former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

“They basically require a mountain of paperwork for our local law enforcement to use this stuff that it almost becomes unusable,” said bill sponsor Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL 6th District).

Waltz is sponsoring the bill alongside Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL 23rd District).

“For example, if you have equipment that can be used in disaster or emergency relief, you can’t use it for riot control. Or if you can use it for riot control, you can’t use it for hostage rescue,” said Waltz.

The bill has the backing of Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and the Florida and National Sheriffs Associations.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that state and local law enforcement have access to every lifesaving tool and resource possible,” said Sheriff Waters in a statement.

However, some local groups view the bill as a further militarization of law enforcement.

“We have a military for a reason and then we have police for a separate reason,” said Maria Garcia with Jax Takes Action.

Garcia argued that military-grade equipment doesn’t belong in the hands of law enforcement.

“We’re not in a war zone. We are civilians and our police are tasked with protecting and serving us,” said Garcia.

Former FBI agent Dale Carson argued appearances can make a big impact when it comes to law enforcement’s relationship with the public.

“Law enforcement needs to have a relationship with the community, and they don’t need to present in an Abrams tank,” said Carson.

But Waltz countered law enforcement agencies routinely own these types of equipment as it is, and his bill would simply create a cheaper option.

“The taxpayer bought it, whether it’s federal or it’s local and we need to make the best use of it. We certainly don’t need to give it away to foreigners or destroy it,” said Waltz.

Waltz told Action News Jax he’s optimistic the legislation will clear the House.

The Senate may be more difficult.

He said, at the very least, he’s hopeful he can get the bill’s provisions amended into the next defense spending package.

