Local woman suing Chick-fil-A after allegedly being burned by hot chicken soup

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County woman is suing Chick-fil-A over burns she received from the restaurant’s chicken noodle soup.

According to the lawsuit, in August 2022, Emily Johnson ordered from a Middleburg restaurant.

She tried to get a napkin from the bag her food was in when the soup spilled onto her lap, causing second and third degree burns.

The woman is asking for at least $50,000 in damages.

Her lawyer, Jared Redavid, shared this statement on the incident:

“I am confident that when all the facts come to light we will sadly have revealed yet another instance where corporate quick-serve giants failed to do what’s reasonable to protect consumers. Burn injuries are often as preventable as they are life-altering. I am proud of my client who is brave enough to call upon our civil justice system to ferret out corporate negligence and demand accountability despite all she’s been and going through.”

