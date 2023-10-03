Looking to help children in the community? Become a crossing guard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking to stop scrolling and just apply on its Facebook account.

If you have some time on your hands and want to help the community now is a great time to be a crossing guard.

The city is in need of crossing guards and what better way than to make a difference in the community?

This is a part-time position with training and equipment provided.

You can apply today at www.JoinJSO.com and help keep students safe.

