Looking for a new work truck, ATV or a bus? SJC surplus goods auction happening this Saturday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced it is holding a surplus goods auction this weekend.

Open to the public, the auction will take place on Sat., Aug. 19 at 8 a.m. located on 2416 Dobbs Rd. in St. Augustine. The county said that those interested can attend a preview of items on Fri., Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m (same location).

Some of what can be yours include 14 Ford vehicles (ranging from F-250 Superdutys, F-150 pickups and Expeditions), Gator golf carts, several Kawasaki jetskis, computer equipment, cell phones, a commercial grade generator and even a 1997 Blue Bird Bus.

“The auction is comprised of vehicles and items that have been identified and approved as surplus by the Board of County Commissioners,” Purchasing and Contracts Assistant Director Jaime Locklear said. “This provides an opportunity for anyone from the public to bid on and potentially purchase these items at an affordable price. The funds generated by the auction will be deposited back into the County budget.”

This auction is held twice a year. Items up for sale have been approved by the Board of County Commissioners and will be sold to the highest bidder. The money generated from the auctions goes back into the county’s general fund.

