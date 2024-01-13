Looking to tie the not? Second annual St. Johns County Valentine’s Day group wedding ceremony

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County announced it will be hosting the second annual Valentine’s Day group wedding ceremony.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Couples can register for the special event online by visiting https://stjohnsclerk.com/wedding/ or calling 904-819-3604. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court said those interested need to register no later than Sun., Feb. 11.

Related Story: My lawfully wedded Valentine: St Augustine holds group wedding on Valentine’s Day

The Valentine’s Day group wedding is scheduled to take place on Wed., Feb. 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine.

For more information, visit the group wedding website by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.