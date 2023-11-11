Looking for a way to get outside? Join Fort Matanzas for their guided walks

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Monthly through the end of 2023 and into 2024, the National Park Service is announcing opportunities to join guided hikes and bird walks through Fort Matanzas National Monument.

Are you looking for ways to get outside this Fall and Winter? Join Fort Matanzas for guided hikes and bird walks on select days through the end of 2023 and into early 2024.

Events vary from hikes through our nature trails to learning bird calls. The events are as follows:

o November 28, 2023, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM – Birding by Ear for Beginners

o December 5, 2023, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM – Guided Nature Walk

o December 19, 2023, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM – Bird Walk

o January 23, 2024, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM – Bird Walk

o February 13, 2024, 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM – Bird Walk

o February 19, 2024, 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM – Great Backyard Bird Count

All events listed are free of charge and no sign up is required. Water, bug spray, and close-toed shoes are strongly encouraged. Binoculars will be available to borrow as supplies last. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For detailed information about each event, please visit the calendar on the website.

If using a GPS to locate, the address is:

8635 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080. The park is located 14 miles south of St. Augustine on Anastasia Island and four miles south of SR 206 on Highway A1A. For additional information, call 904-471-0116 or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FortMatanzasNPS.

