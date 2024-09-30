‘Lot of work to do:’ Schools in Southeast Georgia to stay closed as community recovers from Helene

WAYCROSS, Ga. — In Southeast Georgia, schools will stay closed until at least Tuesday as neighbors continue to pick up after Hurricane Helene.

However, several families expressed concerns about sending their kids back to class so soon. Many are still struggling without power in Waycross and said it is nearly impossible to get through major roads because of knocked-over trees and powerlines.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I don’t think they’ll be able to run the roads. Trees are down and so are power lines. We probably won’t have electricity until next Saturday, if then. They have a lot of work to do,” said Kendall Taft, Waycross resident.

The Ware County School District has announced school is closed until Tuesday.

Several parents told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir school should be closed for the week.

“There is a big powerline down right by the Waycross Middle School and the kids have been through a lot during the storm. There are still a lot of powerlines down, some people were without water, and some are still without lights,” said Denise Sands, Waycross resident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Torn trees are still hovering over roads, and dozens of streetlights are not operating. Many said there is only one gas station up and running in Waycross.

Denise Sands said there is still a lot of cleanup left but says Waycross has made a lot of progress in the past couple of days.

“It was a hurricane, and we are alive but unfortunately some didn’t make it. It was a tough hurricane, but we are coming together and I’m proud of my community,” said Sands.

For a full list of all Southeast Georgia school districts and their closure status click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.