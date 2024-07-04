For the love of eating: Florida couple vying to become Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champions

TAMPA, Fla. — Every fourth of July, the Nathan’s International Hot Dog Eating Contest brings people together seeking frankfurter fame, red hot recognition, and gut-busting glory.

But it also brought two Floridians love.

Reining women’s champion Miki Sudo of Tampa was part of Wednesday’s weigh-in.

Her husband, Nick Wehry of Tampa with his red, white, and blue “Mohawk” haircut is the fourth-ranked eater in the world.

The couple met and fell in love thanks to competitive eating.

The third Floridian is 29-year-old Ellen Straub of Palm Bay. She is making her “Nathan’s” debut.

But some will be putting a big asterisk in this year’s record book. That’s because reigning champ, Joey Chestnut has been banned from the competition.

He signed a sponsorship deal with a competing hot dog brand.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place on Thu., July 4. The women’s competition starts at 11 a.m. and the men’s at 12 p.m. Both men and women will be competing to take home the $20,000 cash prize and the Yellow Mustard Belt.

Can the Florida couple get it done in Coney Island? Find out tomorrow.

